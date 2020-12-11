NEWS
Superannuation
How far are we from a trilion-dollar super fund?
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  FRIDAY, 11 DEC 2020   12:38PM

AustralianSuper's total assets ticked up to $200 billion, after a record-new 400,000 signups in FY20 and strong performance.

As at November-end, it had over 2.3 million members from around 330,000 businesses, implying about 10% of Australia's population is a member with the fund.

AustralianSuper has stayed away from mergers in recent years, dissimilar to Aware Super (formerly First State Super), which currently has about $135 billion in assets after adding scale via mergers with VicSuper and WA Super, and is aiming to hit the $200 billion mark.

"The milestone reflects AustralianSuper's ability to use size and scale to provide strong long-term financial returns while also driving down costs for members," AustralianSuper chief executive Ian Silk said.

"Investment management fees have reduced by 30% over the last 10 years. AustralianSuper's internalisation of investment management has seen members save $200 million alone in the past year," he said.

On the administration fee front AustralianSuper has increased the cost even as it gathers scale, as first revealed by Financial Standard.

"AustralianSuper invests over $43 billion in Australian companies and has been a provider of growth capital to many Australian companies. For the past two financial years, AustralianSuper has contributed $590 million a year in new capital to support ASX-listed companies," Silk said.

"During the period of extreme market volatility earlier in 2020 the Fund supported 20 Australian companies with $380 million in new capital to stabilise their businesses."

Rainmaker Information executive director Alex Dunnin said AustralianSuper is not far from $500 billion if the current growth rate continues.

"They are growing at 10 to 20% each year. If this continues and not considering mergers, AustralianSuper could be at $500 billion by 2027 and a trillion dollars in 10 to 15 years from now," Dunnin said.

Which fund is next?

The next super fund to cross $200 billion will be Aware Super, which Dunnin said it could happen by 2024.

Three years from then, in 2027, four other superannuation funds could swell to $200 billion. First in line for this is Hostplus followed by MLC, Sunsuper, Rest and QSuper.

UniSuper, Cbus and HESTA will be the last ones of the bigger funds to reach the mark, per current levels of growth and notwithstanding mergers.

