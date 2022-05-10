Newspaper icon
Household Capital secures $300m in financing

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  TUESDAY, 10 MAY 2022   12:31PM

Household Capital has secured $300 million in financing from Citi and IFM Investors.

The financing package provided by Citi and IFM Investors is an innovative securitisation debt facility. It will allow Household Capital to meet increased demand from retired Australian homeowners, a market segment with more than $1 trillion in home equity available today.

"Household Capital is an innovator in home equity retirement funding with a clear values-based focus on customer outcomes," Household Capital chief executive Joshua Funder said.

"We originate responsible, long term, low risk Australian residential mortgages, enabling retirees to access some of the equity in their home to achieve a more secure and dignified retirement, recognising the family home can be both the best place to live and a way to fund retirement.

"In partnering with Citi and IFM Investors, we are making access to home equity more efficient, more available and more reliable for retirees. This funding facility delivers Australian retirees low-interest rates which mean more access to their home equity retirement funding."

Household Capital chair Nick Sherry explained that despite Australia's world-class superannuation system, the family home has always been a missing link in the nation's retirement funding system.

"The wealth of baby boomers is mostly tied up in their home," said Sherry.

"Australian seniors need ubiquitous, responsible, long-term, and efficient access to home equity."

Sherry maintained that Household Capital's partnership with Citi and IFM Investors was critical to Australians being delivered back their own wealth.

Citi managing director and head of the financing and securitisation team for Australia and New Zealand Will Mortimer added: "The facility will refinance Household Capital's legacy funding arrangements and ultimately deliver a more cost-effective, long term and scalable funding solution to Household Capital to help grow their business."

Likewise, IFM Investors executive director of debt investments Hiran Wanigasekera said: "We believe that our investment will help generate risk-adjusted returns for our investors while delivering a social dividend for retired Australians. By working with Household Capital, we are able to directly support the quality and availability of retirement housing and funding."

Funder said that Household Capital was focused on responding to the Australian government's Retirement Income Review and Retirement Income Covenant.

Suitably, co-author of the Retirement Income Review and chair of Household Capital's advisory board Professor Deborah Ralston added: "For most people retiring today who haven't really enjoyed the full benefits of superannuation over their working lives, their home represents a considerable part of their net wealth."

"The baby boomers coming through to retirement want to know that they can have a good quality retirement and feel confident and happy that they can use their resources well, including home equity."

