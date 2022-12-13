HNWI's remain interested in digital assets: Report

Australian high-net-worth investors (HNWI) have continued to take an interest in digital assets this year despite market volatility, according to digital asset manager Matrixport's Private Wealth in Digital Assets Study.

The study, commissioned by Matrixport and produced by Longtitude, engaged 1500 investors across single and multi-family offices, HNWI and mass affluent individuals (MAI).

It conducted in-depth interviews with key industry stakeholders across five different countries, including Australia, Hong King, Singapore, the UK and Taiwan.

Interestingly, 80% of HNWIs and 70% of family offices said they were either very interested or highly interested in digital assets and four out of five HNWI and family offices have been investing in digital assets in the past year.

Less than 7% of HNWI and only 10% of family offices were uninterested in investing in digital assets.

These sentiments remained largely the same even after a significant drop in the market capitalisation of digital assets following the Terra Luna collapse in May (otherwise known as the start of the crypto winter).

In Australia, investors were seemingly undeterred by the crash, with 24% of those surveyed prior to May 12, describing themselves as "moderately to highly interested" compared with 64% of those surveyed after.

Looking to the future, and nearly half of investors (43%) across all regions said that they expect most assets will be digital.

Off the back of this, many said that greater regulation "will be an enabler for critical mass since this lack of clarity breeds risk and uncertainty."

This is especially true for 46% of investors, who said that a lack of understanding of digital assets is a major barrier to investment.

In addition, 34% of investors admitted to investing in digital assets even though they "do not fully understand what they are doing".

"Regulation is vital to ensure that the digital assets class keeps growing," the report stated.

