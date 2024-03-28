HMC Capital acquires asset manager

HMC Capital has successfully acquired North American Digital Infrastructure asset manager StratCap in a deal worth $43.7 million.

HMC Capital announced its intention to acquire the company in its 1H FY24 results on February 20.

The transaction is expected to close in Q2 CY24 and is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals.

HMC Capital said the acquisition is consistent with its strategy to establish new growth platforms in digital infrastructure, energy transition and private credit.

The company said StratCap had an existing base of fee-paying assets under management across around 3400 investors, a deep actionable pipeline with opportunities under contract or exclusivity totalling around $1 billion, and a further $5 billion of opportunities under review.

StratCap is a vertically integrated asset management platform specialising in North American digital infrastructure. It focused its strategy on the aggregation of high-quality cell tower and data centre assets.

HMC Capital is an ASX-listed diversified alternative asset manager focused on real estate, private equity, energy transition and digital infrastructure managing over $10 billion on behalf of institutional, high-net-worth and retail investors.

HMC Capital said it is well positioned to grow its funds under management to over $20 billion in the medium term.