HMC Capital acquires asset manager

HMC Capital acquires asset managerBY ELIZA BAVIN | THURSDAY, 28 MAR 2024 11:59AM
Read more: HMC Capital, StratCap
HMC Capital has successfully acquired North American Digital Infrastructure asset manager StratCap in a deal worth $43.7 million.
HMC Capital announced its intention to acquire the company in its 1H FY24 results on February 20.
The transaction is expected to close in Q2 CY24 and is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals.
HMC Capital said the acquisition is consistent with its strategy to establish new growth platforms in digital infrastructure, energy transition and private credit.
The company said StratCap had an existing base of fee-paying assets under management across around 3400 investors, a deep actionable pipeline with opportunities under contract or exclusivity totalling around $1 billion, and a further $5 billion of opportunities under review.
StratCap is a vertically integrated asset management platform specialising in North American digital infrastructure. It focused its strategy on the aggregation of high-quality cell tower and data centre assets.
HMC Capital is an ASX-listed diversified alternative asset manager focused on real estate, private equity, energy transition and digital infrastructure managing over $10 billion on behalf of institutional, high-net-worth and retail investors.
HMC Capital said it is well positioned to grow its funds under management to over $20 billion in the medium term.
Editor's Choice
Jo Townsend named chief executive of NZ Super
QMV Legal folds, managing partner to launch new firm
Best super fund products revealed
Platinum bleeds $1.4bn in outflows
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
Why advisers should consider offering general insurance to HNW clients
The role of AI in financial planning: Insights from the US
Considerations when nominating a charity for your super upon death
The end of free money
Fiona Mann
BRIGHTER SUPER