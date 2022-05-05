Newspaper icon
Further $1.4bn in outflows at Magellan

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 5 MAY 2022   12:16PM

In an update to the ASX this morning, Magellan Financial Group reported $1.4 billion in outflows for the month to April 29.

Magellan's funds under management now sits at $68.6 billion, down from $70 billion at the end of March.

Almost $1 billion of the outflows were seen on the retail side, while institutional investors accounted for about $500 million.

Total retail FUM now sits at $24.8 billion while institutional FUM is $43.8 billion.

The outflows were suffered by its global equities capabilities, with total global equities FUM dropping from $39.6 billion to $38 billion.

Australian equities remained steady at $9.9 billion and infrastructure equities grew slightly to $20.7 billion, up from $20.5 billion.

Magellan Financial GroupASX
