Further $1.4bn in outflows at Magellan

The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
Further $1.4bn in outflows at MagellanBY JAMIE WILLIAMSON | THURSDAY, 5 MAY 2022 12:16PM
Read more: Magellan Financial Group, ASX
In an update to the ASX this morning, Magellan Financial Group reported $1.4 billion in outflows for the month to April 29.
Magellan's funds under management now sits at $68.6 billion, down from $70 billion at the end of March.
Almost $1 billion of the outflows were seen on the retail side, while institutional investors accounted for about $500 million.
Total retail FUM now sits at $24.8 billion while institutional FUM is $43.8 billion.
The outflows were suffered by its global equities capabilities, with total global equities FUM dropping from $39.6 billion to $38 billion.
Australian equities remained steady at $9.9 billion and infrastructure equities grew slightly to $20.7 billion, up from $20.5 billion.
Related News
Editor's Choice
Hostplus tops super ranks to March
With an 11.7% return for the year ending March 31, Hostplus' Balanced option ranked first in Rainmaker's latest super performance tables.
Pallas Capital adds key distribution role
The head of investment sales and key accounts at First Sentier Investors has joined the real estate investment manager as head of distribution, wealth.
Partners Group selects RE for new fund
Partners Group has launched a new private debt fund in Australia and appointed Equity Trustees as responsible entity.
Reserve Bank fallout after hawkish pivot
Yesterday, the Reserve Bank of Australia surprised markets by lifting the cash rate target for the first time in over a decade.
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
Expert Feed
Keeping gender diversity on the agenda makes business sense
In celebrating the 2022 International Women's Day, we asked experts in financial advice and life insurance about what it means to #BreakTheBias and how ...
Breaking the bias in financial advice
In celebrating the 2022 International Women's Day, we asked experts in financial advice and life insurance about what it means to #BreakTheBias and ...
Why scale and financial literacy can save the advice industry
Australia's financial services industry is quite literally facing a problem of national significance that has adverse implications for the industry's ...
The value of objectives-based managed accounts
In the past a simple blend of stocks and bonds may have delivered decent returns, but not without significant volatility. Looking forward, historically ...
Infographic: When it comes to gold ETF's, a trusted issuer matters.
With the federal election on the horizon, which party do you think would better serve the financial advice industry?
Sarah Abood
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
FINANCIAL PLANNING ASSOCIATION OF AUSTRALIA
FINANCIAL PLANNING ASSOCIATION OF AUSTRALIA
Sarah Abood's new job as chief executive of the Financial Planning Association of Australia is a dream come true for the woman who discovered the power of financial planning at age 17 and has been advocating for the sector ever since. Elizabeth McArthur writes.