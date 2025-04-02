Fortitude Investment Partners acquires majority stake in SMSF audit firm

Fortitude Investment Partners has acquired a majority stake in self-managed superannuation fund (SMSF) audit firm ASF Audits.

The investment will improve ASF Audits' client experience and accelerate future growth; the primary capital investment will be allocated to a few key business areas, including technology and automation, acquisitions, and talents.

Conversely, the deal adds to Fortitude's growing portfolio of companies and reinforces its small cap and private market focus on finance and technology.

Fortitude said it sees "significant growth" in the SMSF sector, which is traditionally challenging for many retail investors due to cost, complexity and accessibility barriers.

The takeover sees ASF Audits founder Chris Atkins depart the firm, however the remaining leadership team will stay on.

"Since 1994, it has been an absolute pleasure to be part of the ASF community and witness its remarkable development into a major force in the SMSF industry. Reflecting on this journey fills me with pride and gratitude for the collective efforts that have brought us to where we are today," Atkins said.

"However, as we look toward the future and the next phase of growth for our company, I have come to recognise that to achieve this new period of expansion, a specialist investor group is needed. Thus, after much consideration, I have made the decision to step aside to allow this transition to happen seamlessly.

"I am confident that this change will pave the way for new opportunities and continued success for ASF. My heartfelt thanks to all of you for your unwavering support and dedication over the years."

Commenting, Fortitude managing partner Nick Miller said: "We are excited to be partnering with the ASF team for the next stage of their growth. Our goal is to support them in enhancing their customer experience while playing a leading role in the ongoing consolidation of the SMSF assurance industry."

Meanwhile, ASF Audits managing director Casey McGrath said the partnership is timely for the 31-year-old business.

"This transaction enables ASF Audits to embark on a new phase of expansion. Our objective is to sustain our growth trajectory by enhancing our market share both organically and through acquisition," McGrath said.

"We have strong conviction in the quality of our work, and believe the more SMSFs we audit, the more assurance we can provide to trustees and the SMSF industry itself."