Former Trump aid launches crypto fund

The former communications director of outgoing US President Donald Trump has launched a cryptocurrency hedge fund.

Anthony Scaramucci, the founder and managing partner of US$7 billion alternative investment manager SkyBridge Capital, has launched SkyBridge Bitcoin Fund.

The fund is priced using the Bloomberg Bitcoin Cryptocurrency Fixing Rate. The minimum initial amount is US$50,000.

Scaramucci founded SkyBridge Capital 16 years ago, which offers fund of hedge funds products and hedge fund advisory services. It uses a top-down portfolio management strategy and a bottom-up manager selection process.

Fidelity Digital Assets, a subsidiary of Fidelity Investments, is the custodian of the fund, while Ernst & Young act as the auditor.

Scaramucci had a short stint as the White House communications director when he became part or Trump's 16-person presidential transition team executive committee in November 2016. Scaramucci previously worked at Lehman Brothers and Neuberger Berman.

In a presentation to investors, SkyBridge lauded the benefits of bitcoin as an emerging asset class.

"We believe the merits for including Bitcoin in investment portfolios as both a profit driver and a hedge to rampant currency debasement have never been more compelling," it said.

"The future is always uncertain, but the probability that Bitcoin is trading materially higher over the next several weeks, months, and years is exceedingly high. Bouts of volatility are inevitable as the asset class matures, but that is a small price to pay for the return vs. risk and correlation attributes."

SkyBridge went on to say that the security challenges around bitcoin are largely misunderstood.

"Perhaps the crowning achievements of Bitcoin are the immutability of its coding and decentralised nature of its record keeping. The Bitcoin network has never been hacked. While individual exchanges and accounts have been hacked, those issues were corporate-level issues, not network-related issues."

SkyBridge did not respond to queries about the current size of the fund and if it is available to Australian investors.