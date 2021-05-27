Former adviser charged with stealing $3.3m

A former Sentinel Wealth financial adviser with a gambling addiction has been charged with stealing $3.3 million from clients.

New South Wales Police confirmed to Financial Standard that Gavin Fineff was charged with 18 offences of dishonestly obtaining financial advantage by deception.

The 42-year-old from Artarmon allegedly defrauded clients between May 2017 and March 2020 as an authorised representative of Sentinel.

The police kicked off investigations in March 2020, when the North Shore Police Area Command received reports of an alleged fraud committed against an 86-year-old woman and received more tip offs from other alleged victims thereafter.

Fineff was a member of the Financial Planning Association of Australia.

Sentinel managing director Justin Hooper said in a statement: "Gavin informed me of the allegations on Saturday 14th March 2020. I suspended him on the spot pending an investigation. Following that investigation that took a week, I sacked him. He had worked for us for 10 years."

Hooper added that Fineff entered into personal loans with a number of people, some of whom were clients.

"No client accounts were breached. The lenders transferred money from their personal bank accounts to his personal bank account," he said.

"In almost all of the cases we have seen, he had signed loan agreements in which there was a specific clause saying the arrangement was not approved by us and offered very large interest rates. The one thing he did do was make it abundantly clear to his victims that the arrangements they were entering into with him that are now the subject of the prosecution had nothing to do with the company."

Fineff opened up about his struggles with gambling to the ABC in mid-2020, revealing he lost $8 million of his own and other people's money. Over a six-month period in 2017, he gambled away $1.5 million.

While he expresses remorse, Fineff also blamed the predatory practices of betting companies that took advantage of his addiction.

ASIC declined to comment regarding the progress of its investigation into Fineff.

Detectives arrested Fineff on Friday, May 7 and he appeared at Hornsby Local Court on May 26.