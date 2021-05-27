NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Financial Planning
Sponsored by

Former adviser charged with stealing $3.3m

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  THURSDAY, 27 MAY 2021   12:16PM

A former Sentinel Wealth financial adviser with a gambling addiction has been charged with stealing $3.3 million from clients.

New South Wales Police confirmed to Financial Standard that Gavin Fineff was charged with 18 offences of dishonestly obtaining financial advantage by deception.

The 42-year-old from Artarmon allegedly defrauded clients between May 2017 and March 2020 as an authorised representative of Sentinel.

The police kicked off investigations in March 2020, when the North Shore Police Area Command received reports of an alleged fraud committed against an 86-year-old woman and received more tip offs from other alleged victims thereafter.

Sponsored by Eaton Vance
Responsible Fixed-Income Investing with Calvert

Fineff was a member of the Financial Planning Association of Australia.

Sentinel managing director Justin Hooper said in a statement: "Gavin informed me of the allegations on Saturday 14th March 2020. I suspended him on the spot pending an investigation. Following that investigation that took a week, I sacked him. He had worked for us for 10 years."

Sponsored Video
Praemium - The Platform of Everything

Hooper added that Fineff entered into personal loans with a number of people, some of whom were clients.

"No client accounts were breached. The lenders transferred money from their personal bank accounts to his personal bank account," he said.

"In almost all of the cases we have seen, he had signed loan agreements in which there was a specific clause saying the arrangement was not approved by us and offered very large interest rates. The one thing he did do was make it abundantly clear to his victims that the arrangements they were entering into with him that are now the subject of the prosecution had nothing to do with the company."

Fineff opened up about his struggles with gambling to the ABC in mid-2020, revealing he lost $8 million of his own and other people's money. Over a six-month period in 2017, he gambled away $1.5 million.

While he expresses remorse, Fineff also blamed the predatory practices of betting companies that took advantage of his addiction.

ASIC declined to comment regarding the progress of its investigation into Fineff.

Detectives arrested Fineff on Friday, May 7 and he appeared at Hornsby Local Court on May 26.

Read more: Sentinel WealthASICFinancial Planning Association of AustraliaFinancial StandardGavin Fineff
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Advice practices set to benefit from tax cuts
Super fund whistleblower policies lacking: ASIC
Small carve out for annual renewal law
AMP sued for charging dead clients
Former adviser jailed for six years
ASIC cancels AFSLs
Super funds hunt for co-investment deals
LGIAsuper reveals post-merger executive, board lineup
Former van Eyk chief charged
ASIC takes action against Equiti

Editor's Choice

Criminal charges filed against ME Bank

JAMIE WILLIAMSON, KANIKA SOOD
The Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions is pursuing criminal charges against ME Bank following an ASIC investigation.

Future Fund to hire 70 for investment team

KANIKA SOOD
The sovereign wealth fund is looking to add 70 people to its investment team, with the specific skill sets of identifying good external managers.

Former adviser charged with stealing $3.3m

KARREN VERGARA
A former Sentinel Wealth financial adviser with a gambling addiction has been charged with stealing $3.3 million from clients.

Financial services job market hot: Hays

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
According to the latest Hays salary guide, a renewed sense of optimism has swept across the accountancy and finance jobs markets in early 2021.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Steve Freeborn
Head of Superannuation
Rice Warner
David Wright
Managing Partner
Zenith Investment Partners
Peter Esho
Co-Founder
Admin Special Accounts

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Danielle Wood

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
GRATTAN INSTITUTE
Grattan Institute chief executive Danielle Wood is on a mission to make the esoteric subject of economics accessible to Australians and call attention to why it matters in their day-to-day lives. Karren Vergara writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.