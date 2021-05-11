NEWS
Executive Appointments
Fidelity hires sustainability director
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 11 MAY 2021   12:15PM

Fidelity International has appointed a director of sustainable investing who is based in Hong Kong.

Gabriel Wilson-Otto will further integrate sustainability considerations into Fidelity's investment process, working closely with the research unit on proprietary sustainability ratings.

Wilson-Otto will also help expand the firm's sustainability-related regulatory program.

He reports to Jenn-Hui Tan, the global head of stewardship and sustainable Investing.

"Gabriel will play an important part in helping the Sustainable Investing function identify long-term sustainable investment trends and strategic opportunities for our clients," Tan said.

Wilson-Otto joins Fidelity from BNP Paribas Asset Management where he was most recently global head of sustainability research. Prior to that, he was an executive director at Goldman Sachs and research analyst at Deutsche Bank.

The Institutional Investors Group on Climate Change recently launched the Net Zero Investment Framework, giving institutional investors a guide on implementing net-zero investment strategies.

Instos using the framework include Fidelity International, Nest Corporation, AXA Investment Managers, DWS, Aberdeen Standard Investments, PIMCO, Jupiter Asset Management and Robeco.

