Elon Musk buys Twitter for $61.4 billion

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  TUESDAY, 26 APR 2022   11:28AM

Eccentric entrepreneur Elon Musk has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire social media networking platform Twitter.

In a Tweet, Musk explained his motivation to acquire the tech giant saying: "Free speech is the bedrock of functioning democracy and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated."

"I also want to make Twitter better than ever by enhancing the product with new features, making the algorithms open source to increase trust, defeating the spam bots and authenticating all humans."

The self-appointed 'Techno-king' concluded: "Twitter has tremendous potential - I look forward to working with the company and the community of users to unlock it."

Under the terms of the agreement, Twitter stockholders will receive US $54.20 in cash for each share of common stock that they own at the completion of the deal. The purchase price represented a 38% premium to Twitter's closing stock price on 1 April 2022.

The deal also stipulated that Twitter would revert back to private ownership. Though in an April 15 Tweet, Musk said that he will: "Endeavour to keep as many shareholders in privatized Twitter as allowed by law."

On the radical move, Twitter's independent board chair Bret Taylor said: "The Twitter board conducted a thoughtful and comprehensive process to assess Elon's proposal with a deliberate focus on value, certainty and financing."

"The proposed transaction will deliver a substantial cash premium and we believe it is the best path forward for Twitter's stockholders."

Twitter chief executive officer Parag Agrawal, who recently took over from Twitter founder Jack Dorsey on 29 Nov 2021 added: "Twitter has a purpose and relevance that impacts the entire world."

"Deeply proud of our teams and inspired by the work that has never been more important," Agrawal added.

Musk's proposal was unanimously approved by the Twitter board of directors. The innovative business magnate secured US $25.5 billion of fully committed debt and margin loan financing and will provide an approximate US $21 billion equity commitment.

However, eToro global markets strategist Ben Laidler said he harbours some concerns for Tesla shareholders about a successful Twitter bid.

Laidler said with Musk becoming involved in yet another time-consuming venture, he could potentially sell down part of his 9.1% stake, that's valued at over US $90 billion.

