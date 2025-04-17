East Coast recruits operating chief

Newspaper icon
BY ELIZABETH FRY  |  THURSDAY, 17 APR 2025   2:24PM

Alternative asset manager East Coast Capital Management has hired a Bank of America executive to run operations.

The appointment of Mary Xu as chief operating officer marks the firm's second senior appointment this year following the arrival of former JP Morgan banker Simone Haslinger as chief executive in January.

At Bank of America, Xu oversaw operations in Hong Kong after holding senior positions at HSBC and Deutsche Bank.

Haslinger welcomed Xu to the team, highlighting her extensive expertise in internal governance and strategic operations, along with years of experience in banking.

"She will play a pivotal role in expanding our internal capabilities and supporting the next phase of ECCM's growth," Haslinger stated.

Founded in 2008 by chief investment officer, Adam Havryliv, ECCM is a Sydney-based systematic fund manager specialising in quantitative trading strategies.

Havryliv developed the firm's macro trading strategies after working at Citii, Shell Cove Capital Management and JBWere.

The firm's flagship strategy, the ECCM Systemic Trend Fund, capitalises on directional price trends across a portfolio of over 70 diversified and liquid global futures markets, including equity indices, foreign exchange, fixed income and commodities.

ECCM aims to deliver returns with low correlation to traditional asset classes.

"It's an exciting time at ECCM," Haslinger continued.

The chief executive noted that the fund has chalked up investor returns of 105% over the last five years - an annualised return of 15% net of fees.

"ECCM is at a dynamic point in its growth journey, and I'm energised by the opportunity to help shape its next chapter," added Xu.

