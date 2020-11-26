NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Economics
Dow 30 thousand
BY BENJAMIN ONG  |  THURSDAY, 26 NOV 2020   11:00AM

"Be fearful when others are greedy and greedy when others are fearful."
- Warren Buffett

History is again bearing witness to the "Sage of Omaha's" widely-known investing principle for who would have dreamed that the US equity market would rally to new heights amid the nightmare of the coronavirus pandemic that, in turn sent the US economy collapsing at an annualised rate of 32.9% in the June 2020 quarter - the sharpest contraction on record - that followed a 5.0% (annualised) fall in the previous quarter.

Sure, latest reports show that the second estimate of US GDP rebounded at annualised rate of 33.1% in the third quarter (unrevised from the initial estimate) but the exponentially rising number of infections and deaths since the September quarter - and the re-imposition of social and business restrictions in a growing number of American states - threaten to re-freeze economic activity.

"Be fearful."

Sponsored by Praemium
Bridging the platform gap

Boyoboyoboy, we're in trouble now ... but only if, America's monetary and fiscal authorities do 'The Rolling Stones', they "sit and watch as tears go by".

But they're not. Although the passage of a fifth coronavirus relief bill continues to drag, the first, second, third and fourth fiscal measures are still giving relief.

In terms of monetary policy, the Fed's flooded the system with money, money, money in terms of reduced interest rates and asset purchases ... and ready and willing to do more if needed.

"Be greedy". "Greed is good" (Gordon Gekko)

It's very good. The Dow has just topped 30,000 - the highest on record. It's up 5.3% this year to date but those who've been "greedy when others were fearful" now sit at a 61.6% increase in their stock portfolio.

This is because with interest rates so low, TINA (there is no alternative) comes into play and lifts upward momentum and sends the market on the up and up and up, FOMO (fear of missing out) takes hold.

Add to these, the easing of political uncertainty and Joe Biden's victory at the November 2020 US presidential elections - although Trump continues to deny it - and lately, the discovery of not one, not two, but three vaccines against covid-19 and Houston, our problems are nearly over.

"So this is Christmas
And what have you done?
Another year over..."

A new year begins.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

Read more: GreedDowHoustonJoe BidenTrumpAmericaUS GDPBoyoboyoboyChristmasFedGordon GekkoOmahaRolling StonesTINAWarren Buffett
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Chief economist update: Biden cooks Donald's duck
Chief economist update: It's looking up for the land down under
Billionaires targeted in Twitter bitcoin scam
US GDP to contract 6.5%: Fed
Fed buys up BlackRock ETFs
Warren Buffett allegedly conned by German company
Markets slump as US jobless claims hit 30m
Wall Street surges as Sanders drops out, Wuhan reopens
No time to look back
Dow skyrockets in two-day winning streak
Editor's Choice
US analysts fail to add value
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
In a study of 3.8 million analyst forecasts in 45 countries between 1994 and 2019 it has been found that US analysts fail to outperform on average.
Pan-Asian equities to perform well: Longlead
ELIZA BAVIN
Despite the tumultuous market conditions brought about this year, Longlead Capital Partners believes Pan-Asia equities are set to deliver a strong performance in 2021.
Praemium board bungle
ANNABELLE DICKSON
A non-executive director of the platform provider has been forced to step down following an administrative error, while the former Powerwrap chair has been appointed to the board.
Pinnacle boutique wins super fund mandate
KANIKA SOOD
An industry fund has awarded $170 million to an emerging markets strategy from Pinnacle's latest boutique partner.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Kate Fellows
Paraplanner
The Professional Paraplanner
Chris Mather
Head of Distribution, BT Open
BT
Sean Cookson
Vice President and Managing Director - APAC
Financial Recovery Technologies
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
25-27
FPA Professionals Congress 
NOV
26
Best of the Best 
NOV
27
ANZIIF - 2020 South Australian Charity Luncheon 
DEC
1
2020 Cyber Insurance 101 
DEC
2
Webinar: Adding Value to Investment Management Clients - An Overview of the CIMA Certification 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  What are your first impressions of the Retirement Income Review's final report?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Nicole Connolly
FOUNDER AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
INVEST UNLISTED PTY LTD
Invest Unlisted founder and chief executive Nicole Connolly loves to run, and when she's not training for a marathon she is running her own business, the Invest Unlisted Core Infrastructure Fund (formerly IPIF). Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something CSRMOS9Z