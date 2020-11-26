Dow 30 thousand

"Be fearful when others are greedy and greedy when others are fearful."

- Warren Buffett

History is again bearing witness to the "Sage of Omaha's" widely-known investing principle for who would have dreamed that the US equity market would rally to new heights amid the nightmare of the coronavirus pandemic that, in turn sent the US economy collapsing at an annualised rate of 32.9% in the June 2020 quarter - the sharpest contraction on record - that followed a 5.0% (annualised) fall in the previous quarter.

Sure, latest reports show that the second estimate of US GDP rebounded at annualised rate of 33.1% in the third quarter (unrevised from the initial estimate) but the exponentially rising number of infections and deaths since the September quarter - and the re-imposition of social and business restrictions in a growing number of American states - threaten to re-freeze economic activity.

"Be fearful."

Boyoboyoboy, we're in trouble now ... but only if, America's monetary and fiscal authorities do 'The Rolling Stones', they "sit and watch as tears go by".

But they're not. Although the passage of a fifth coronavirus relief bill continues to drag, the first, second, third and fourth fiscal measures are still giving relief.

In terms of monetary policy, the Fed's flooded the system with money, money, money in terms of reduced interest rates and asset purchases ... and ready and willing to do more if needed.

"Be greedy". "Greed is good" (Gordon Gekko)

It's very good. The Dow has just topped 30,000 - the highest on record. It's up 5.3% this year to date but those who've been "greedy when others were fearful" now sit at a 61.6% increase in their stock portfolio.

This is because with interest rates so low, TINA (there is no alternative) comes into play and lifts upward momentum and sends the market on the up and up and up, FOMO (fear of missing out) takes hold.

Add to these, the easing of political uncertainty and Joe Biden's victory at the November 2020 US presidential elections - although Trump continues to deny it - and lately, the discovery of not one, not two, but three vaccines against covid-19 and Houston, our problems are nearly over.

"So this is Christmas

And what have you done?

Another year over..."

A new year begins.

