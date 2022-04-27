Newspaper icon
Dexus snaps up Collimate Capital

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  WEDNESDAY, 27 APR 2022   12:41PM

AMP Limited has entered into an agreement for the sale of Collimate Capital's real estate and domestic infrastructure equity business to Dexus Funds Management.

The sale is for an upfront cash consideration of $250 million.

In addition, Dexus will acquire all of AMP's existing ($180 million) and committed ($270 million) sponsor stakes in the Collimate platform for cash consideration expected to be up to approximately $450 million, subject to discussions with fund investors, pre-emptive rights processes and applicable consents.

AMP will also be eligible to receive a further cash earn-out of up to $300 million, subject to assets under management retention over a nine-month period after completion.

However, AMP said it considers it unlikely the full earn-out will be received given current expected loss of AUM of approximately $3 billion.

The Collimate real estate and domestic infrastructure equity business includes $31 billion in invested AUM, including domestic real estate AUM of $21 billion and infrastructure equity AUM of $10 billion

It also includes the management platform (including all domestic funds and mandates), real estate and infrastructure business unit teams and a range of support teams, and all of AMP's sponsor investments in real estate funds.

AMP will retain its 24.99% equity stake in PCCP and sponsor stake in PCCP Fund VIII (total book value of $208 million as at 31 December 2021).

AMP remains in discussions on Collimate Capital's international infrastructure equity business, after receiving several approaches from parties interested in acquiring the business.

Subject to completion of the sale of the real estate and domestic infrastructure equity business, AMP will no longer pursue a demerger of Collimate Capital.

"In Dexus we have found a strong owner for the real estate and domestic infrastructure equity businesses, which will add significant value through their strong track record and experience in real estate and asset management. Their depth of talent will strongly complement our specialist teams," AMP chief executive Alexis George said.

"Discussions with interested parties on the sale of our international infrastructure equity business continue. Any decisions will be driven by our focus on delivering value for shareholders, leveraging the expertise of our investment teams, and working closely with our clients to align an outcome that best supports them."

Collimate CapitalDexus Funds ManagementAMP LimitedAlexis George
