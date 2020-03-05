Desktop Broker hires platform distribution head

Adviser platform Desktop Broker has appointed a new senior sales executive who previously worked at Xplore Wealth and Powerwrap.

Richard Carr will oversee Desktop Broker's new adviser support model in Victoria, South Australia, Western Australia and Tasmania.

He was most recently a business development manager at Xplore Wealth.

Prior to that he spent nine years as a business development manager at Powerwrap.

Desktop Broker is powered by Bell Direct.

"In the current market, financial advisers continue to explore ways to grow their business and improve efficiencies. In the last year, we have seen the number of financial advisers using the Desktop Broker platform grow exponentially," Bell Direct chief executive Arnie Selvarajah said.

"Many advisers just need a simple online trading platform to transact for clients in a seamless and cost-effective manner, and Desktop Broker offers this."