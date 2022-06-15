Newspaper icon
Defective disclosures see Avanteos Investments fined

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 15 JUN 2022   12:38PM

The former Commonwealth Bank subsidiary will pay a penalty of $1.71 million for failing to update defects in its disclosure documents related to charging fees to super members after they'd died.

This marks the first criminal prosecution for failing to update defective disclosure documents.

Avanteos, trading as Colonial First State Custom Solutions, charged 499 deceased super members almost $700,000 in fees when it was not entitled to do so.

The presiding judge labelled the conduct a "systemic breakdown", saying it was a "very serious failing of corporate governance and an example of a financial corporation putting its own interests above those of its investors".

All the members' estates have been remediated, ASIC noted.

"This is the first criminal prosecution for failing to update defective disclosure statements, and it should be seen as a warning to the industry to act on advice and rectify problems quickly, or face possible criminal action," ASIC deputy chair Sarah Court said.

She added that this case was particularly serious because senior managers within Avanteos were aware of what was happening and that they didn't have the authority to be doing it.

"Despite this knowledge, there were no changes made to Avanteos' disclosure documents and the unlawful fees continued to be charged for over two years," she said.

AIST names Rising Star

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
A TelstraSuper investment analyst has taken home the Australian Institute of Superannuation Trustees' Investment Rising Star Award.

HESTA names new chief growth officer

ANDREW MCKEAN
HESTA has promoted customer experience and insights leader Sam Harris to chief growth officer.

Fair Work Commission raises minimum wage 5.2%

CASSANDRA BALDINI
The Fair Work Commission has today announced a 5.2% increase to the minimum wage which will come into effect from July.

