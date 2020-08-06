NEWS
Investment
Dealmakers hold off investing in Australia
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  THURSDAY, 6 AUG 2020   12:44PM

Merger and acquisition activity has come to a grinding halt as dealmakers are struggling to get access to finance in addition to regarding delays in governmental approval for foreign investment, according to the latest research from Pitcher Partners.

The Dealmakers Mid-Market M&A in Australia 1H20 update from Pitcher Partners, produced in conjunction with Mergermarket revealed 47% are not currently considering M&A as access to finance is seen as the main barrier.

There is concern regarding delays in governmental approval for foreign investment, fuelled by regulatory changes, the pre-occupation of regulators in managing issues around the pandemic, and the revamped plans for the Foreign Investment Review Board framework.

In addition, 78% of dealmakers say they have postponed or cancelled investments due to COVID-19 as the looming uncertainty and travel restrictions are limiting the sourcing and vetting of future investments.

Pitcher Partners corporate finance partner Michael Sonego said there is no doubt that investment confidence has been shaken but it should pick up quickly.

"However, there is an expectation that the uncertainty created by COVID-19 will be a brief stumbling block and most dealmakers will consider returning to the market within the next 12 months, depending on how the pandemic continues to play out," he said.

More than 40% said they will complete deals in Australia, particularly into the mid-market, in the year ahead, down from 65% in January 2020.

Prior to the pandemic, dealmakers considered environmental and social activism surrounding the bushfires, as barriers to completing mid-market deals.

Despite this, 70% of dealmakers are hopeful that Australia will recover quickly, in both a public health and economic sense, and plan to return to the market within the next 12 months.

"Not surprisingly, there are many who will scale back deals this year while they navigate the new conditions, but we also take heart from the 70% of respondents who expect they will re-engage in 2021," he said.

In regards to activity for the rest of the year, 90% of respondents believe M&A will occur in the technology, media and telecommunications space, followed by pharmaceutical at 75% and industrial and consumer at 63%.

