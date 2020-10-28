NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
SMSF
Crackdown on SMSF auditors continues
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  WEDNESDAY, 28 OCT 2020   12:13PM

A fourth SMSF auditor has been deregistered for misusing an SMSF Auditor Number (SAN) as the Australian Taxation Office (ATO) continues its crackdown on SAN misuse.

Following a referral from the ATO in relation to identified SAN misuse, the Tax Practitioners Board (TPB) terminated the registration of an agent.

The TPB said the agent had made false and misleading statements in various annual returns, indicating an audit had been done when it had not.

The ATO said the agent's behaviour was uncovered after an auditor reviewed their client lists from multiple years and noticed funds listed that they had not audited.

Sponsored by BlackRock
Looking to build resilience into your portfolio?

The auditor then got in contact with the ATO and the agency was able to take the appropriate action.

"The agent will not be able to apply for registration for two years. Penalties will apply if they continue to provide tax agent services," the ATO said.

Sponsored Video
Praemium: The platform of everything

"This is the fourth agent who has now had their registration terminated for SAN misuse and three have had their registration suspended."

The ATO said this should serve as a reminder for all auditors to carefully check their client lists, to keep on top of funds they may not have audited.

"We take these matters very seriously and will continue to take action whenever we identify individuals doing the wrong thing," the ATO said.

Read more: ATOSANAustralian Taxation OfficeSMSF Auditor NumberTPBTax Practitioners Board
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Calls to axe TPB for financial advisers
Ask and you shall receive
TPB bans tax agent over COVID-19 fraud
Tax Practitioners Board adds members
Super industry cautious on more reform
BOQ expects to back pay $11m in SG
Amnesty unearths $588m unpaid super
ASIC puts SMSF auditors on notice
Westpac scraps SG direct debits
Sydney tax professional jailed
Editor's Choice
ASIC's Chester spills Crennan truth
ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   12:36PM
ASIC deputy chair Karen Chester brought to light discrepancies in Daniel Crennan's resignation statement in front of a senate hearing, clarifying the dates that he found out about the issues that led to his resignation.
ASX delays CHESS replacement again
KARREN VERGARA  |   12:32PM
The Australian Stock Exchange has pushed back the CHESS replacement date by another year to April 2023.
Financial crime victims fume at Shipton, Crennan
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:17PM
The Victims of Financial Fraud (VOFF) group have written to senators slamming ASIC chair James Shipton for ignoring their requests for help but finding "time to submerge his own head in the trough allegedly at taxpayer expense".
HUB24 to acquire Xplore, offloads Paragem
ELIZA BAVIN  |   9:01AM
HUB24 announced a series of significant transactions, including plans to acquire Xplore Wealth and the sale of its financial advice business.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Eugene Ardino
Chief Executive Officer
Lifespan Financial Planning
Manny Damianakis
Head of Retail Sales
Franklin Templeton Investments Australia
Shannon Bernasconi
Co-Founder and Managing Director
WealthO2
Jamal Bakalian
Solicitor
Streeterlaw
Infographic: Zurich Claims - We keep the most important promise you make.
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
OCT
29
Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 
OCT
12-6
ANZIIF - RISC REIMAGINED 
OCT
29
National Financial Crime Discussion Group 
NOV
1
2020 Cyber Insurance 101 
NOV
5
WOB Create a board CV to do you justice 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Do you think the Federal Budget proposal to ban underperforming super funds from taking on new members will contribute to better outcomes?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Chris Durack
CO-HEAD OF ASIA PACIFIC AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, AUSTRALIA
SCHRODER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT AUSTRALIA LIMITED
Schroders Australia chief executive and co-head of Asia Pacific Chris Durack has a number of passions. Armed with his rich family history in agriculture and investment expertise, he reveals how he balances it all. Annabelle Dickson writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something s7YOLwrR