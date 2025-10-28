Newspaper icon
Clime rebuffs Venture Egg links, media allegations

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 28 OCT 2025   12:37PM

Clime Investment Management denies it is under an ASIC investigation after an article stated it received funds from Venture Egg Financial Services and put investor money into an "obscure private credit fund run by one of its biggest shareholders".

The article in The Australian stated that ASIC's investigation is focused on Clime's dealings with its shareholder Secure Bailment Solutions (SBS) and uncovering how about $70 million flowed into Clime's Australian Income Fund in early 2024 from Venture Egg Financial Services.

"The Venture Egg money came from the same investors whose life savings are at risk due to the collapsed First Guardian and Shield schemes. Many did not know their money was being invested into Clime's income fund which, at the time, was performing worse than or equivalent to term deposits in the market, and had higher fees than its peers," the article read.

In response, Clime chair John Abernethy said the article "contained a series of both false and misleading claims" and was "full of innuendo and presented to create harm to Clime."

"ASIC has confirmed in writing to the company and has authorised it to state that a 'formal investigation' was not and is not occurring. The article's claim that a 'formal investigation' was being conducted is patently false and wrong," he said.

Abernethy went on to say that Clime funds and entities have never received funds or invested funds into the collapsed First Guardian or Shield funds and that the implication is false, nor did it pay marketing contributions or fees to induce Venture Egg advisers to allocate to Clime funds.

"Following publication last Friday, Clime's legal advisers contacted senior ASIC officers. ASIC confirmed that there was no formal investigation into Clime Investment Management Limited nor Clime Capital Limited," he said.

Abernethy did say that ASIC advised Clime on October 23 that it had made a telephone enquiry to a responsible entity of one Clime fund, regarding a disclosure document and the associated target market determination.

"This is a preliminary inquiry only - not an investigation into Clime. It is therefore extraordinary that The Australian reported as an absolute fact that a 'formal investigation' had commenced," he said.

"When directly questioned by Clime's representatives, the journalist maintained this position despite being advised it was incorrect. Clime's lawyers have written to both ASIC and The Australian seeking correction of the record."

The article also stated that between the income fund and Clime Capital, Clime further invested up to "$40 million into Secure Bailment Solutions which The Australian understands is unrated, manages about $192 million in total, and whose management team co-invests alongside outside investors."

Abernethy retorted, saying: "It is deeply concerning, that the article made many unsubstantiated allegations, by unnamed parties, and with no supporting evidence, concerning the operations of Secure Bailment Services. The company has conducted extensive due diligence into SBS, regularly reviews individual transactions and has no reason to be concerned about SBS's operations or its loan book."

Clime declined to comment for this article.

