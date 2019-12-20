Chief economist update: More jobs dull rate cut bets

'twas a good present for the Australian economy (and just in time to bring Christmas cheer) but the equity market didn't like it.

The S&P/ASX 200 index closed 0.3% lower after the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) released the latest update on the country's labour market.

This is because good news is bad news - that is, the good news on jobs bring bad news on expectations for another RBA interest rate reduction come February 2020, and based on seasonally adjusted figures, the 'Labour Force, Australia' report brings good tidings.

Total employment increased by 39,900 in November, more than reversing the 24,800 jobs lost in the previous month. The November jobs addition is significantly higher than market expectations for an increase of 14,000 as both full-time and part-time positions gained.

Likewise, the unemployment rate declined to 5.2% from 5.3% in October, with the participation rate from steady at 66.0%.

It's therefore not surprising that financial markets have reduced their expectations that the RBA would cut the official cash rate by another 25 bps (to 0.5%) at its first meeting for 2020 (in February).

However, the details of the report should cause pause for thought. Most of November's gain in total employment was due to the addition of 35,700 part-time jobs (full-time employment rose by just 4200) which doesn't bode well for future spending - as dictated by the "permanent income hypothesis", i.e. full-timers will view their incomes as more permanent and therefore, would spend more.

This is apart from the fact that the seasonally adjusted estimates are highly volatile and therefore, don't provide a good picture of the labour market's general direction.

The trend estimates offer a better picture ... and is our friend.

Instead of the monthly ups and downs in the seasonally adjusted numbers, it presents a clearer portrait of the labour market's trajectory.

The trend is our friend. The chart shows that while employment growth is not as strong as the headline seasonally adjusted numbers portray, additions to total, full-time and part time jobs appear to have hit bottom and are starting to accelerate.

The trend is RBA Governor Philip Lowe's friend. It gives credence to his statement that "the Australian economy appears to have reached a gentle turning point".