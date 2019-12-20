NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Economics
Chief economist update: More jobs dull rate cut bets
BY BENJAMIN ONG  |  FRIDAY, 20 DEC 2019   10:43AM

'twas a good present for the Australian economy (and just in time to bring Christmas cheer) but the equity market didn't like it.

The S&P/ASX 200 index closed 0.3% lower after the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) released the latest update on the country's labour market.

This is because good news is bad news - that is, the good news on jobs bring bad news on expectations for another RBA interest rate reduction come February 2020, and based on seasonally adjusted figures, the 'Labour Force, Australia' report brings good tidings.

Total employment increased by 39,900 in November, more than reversing the 24,800 jobs lost in the previous month. The November jobs addition is significantly higher than market expectations for an increase of 14,000 as both full-time and part-time positions gained.

Likewise, the unemployment rate declined to 5.2% from 5.3% in October, with the participation rate from steady at 66.0%.

It's therefore not surprising that financial markets have reduced their expectations that the RBA would cut the official cash rate by another 25 bps (to 0.5%) at its first meeting for 2020 (in February).

Sponsored Video
Praemium - Introduction to managed accounts

However, the details of the report should cause pause for thought. Most of November's gain in total employment was due to the addition of 35,700 part-time jobs (full-time employment rose by just 4200) which doesn't bode well for future spending - as dictated by the "permanent income hypothesis", i.e. full-timers will view their incomes as more permanent and therefore, would spend more.

This is apart from the fact that the seasonally adjusted estimates are highly volatile and therefore, don't provide a good picture of the labour market's general direction.

The trend estimates offer a better picture ... and is our friend.

Instead of the monthly ups and downs in the seasonally adjusted numbers, it presents a clearer portrait of the labour market's trajectory.

The trend is our friend. The chart shows that while employment growth is not as strong as the headline seasonally adjusted numbers portray, additions to total, full-time and part time jobs appear to have hit bottom and are starting to accelerate.

The trend is RBA Governor Philip Lowe's friend. It gives credence to his statement that "the Australian economy appears to have reached a gentle turning point".

VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Financial Standard Holiday Cooking Guide 2019
Chief economist update: A penny saved, a penny not earned by the economy
Chief economist update: Let's talk about debt
Chief economist update: The Grinch steals Christmas
Chief economist update: Cloudy 2020 vision for OECD
Chief economist update: Has the Fed conquered the yield curve?
Chief economist update: Chinese green shoots?
Chief economist update: US consumer power
Chief economist update: Three cheers for Christmas
Chief economist update: War is over
Editor's Choice
18 misconceptions about FASEA code
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
An education provider has outlined 18 common misconceptions relating to the Financial Adviser Standards and Ethics Authority Code of Ethics, which comes into effect on January 1.
TAL loses group insurance mandate
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
After 13 years, a $22 billion corporate superannuation fund is set to cut ties with TAL.
Government fund adds to board
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
A $44 billion superannuation fund has added a public sector expert to its board.
The super choice of the super wealthy
ELIZA BAVIN
An $83 billion super fund is the pick of the bunch for wealthy Australians, according to new research from Roy Morgan.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Sarah Penn
Director
Mayflower Consulting Pty Ltd
Eugene Ardino
Chief Executive Officer
Lifespan Financial Planning
Mark Ellem
Executive Manager, SMSF Technical Services
SuperConcepts
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
5
Chief Economists Forum 
FEB
7
Chief Economists Forum 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
19
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Should the financial advice provided by superannuation funds be subject to tighter regulation?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Jodie Hampshire
MANAGING DIRECTOR, HEAD OF INSTITUTIONAL
RUSSELL INVESTMENTS GROUP, LLC
It might be easy to look at Jodie Hampshire, Russell Investments Australia managing director, and wonder how she does it all. She's leader of a $23 billion business, mum to four children, grandmother to one, has written a book and is working on another. She spoke to Elizabeth McArthur about how she does it all, mindfully.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2019 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something aktgHkzA