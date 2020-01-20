Chief economist update: Happy New Year rat

"Gong xi fa cai"!

China celebrates its lunar new year on January 25 this year, bidding farewell to the "pig" and welcoming the 'Year of the Rat'.

Beijing has every reason to be optimistic. Derogatory as it may seem to be called "a rat", this animal sign is begins a new 12-year cycle in the Chinese zodiac - a rebirth/reboot, if you will.

Early indications are positive, heralded by the signing of the US-China phase one trade agreement, de-escalating tensions between the two parties and reducing uncertainty in the general global economy.

The US will benefit from the promised increased purchases from China. China will benefit from increased exports from the easing/reversal of the global growth slowdown. Everybody wins.

Latest stats out of China also provide hope.

The economy grew by 6.1% in 2019. While down from the previous year's 6.4% rate and the weakest growth rate in 29 years, it was within the government's 6.0% - 6.5% GDP growth target and matched consensus expectations.

Monthly activity data were also heartening.

Year on year growth in industrial production quickened to 6.9% in December from 6.2% in the previous month. This is also better than consensus expectations for a 5.9% increase and fastest growth rate since March 2019.

Fixed asset investment growth grew by 5.4% in 2019 to CNY55.2 trillion, faster than the 5.2% rate - the weakest reading on record -- registered in the January to November period last year.

The private sector accounted for the re-acceleration of overall fixed asset investment - its annual growth accelerated to 4.7% from 4.5% in the first 11 months of the year; public investment growth eased to 6.8% from 6.9%.

Growth in retail sales stabilised at 8.0% in the year to December from November, following a slowdown to a six-month low of 7.2% in October.

These have all been captured by China's PMI indices.

The Caixin China composite PMI eased to a reading of 52.6 in December from November's 21-month high reading of 53.2 due to a slower rate of expansion in the manufacturing and services sectors over the month.

The manufacturing PMI slowed to 51.5 in December from51.8 in November marking the fifth straight month that the index had been in expansion. The services PMI eased to 52.5 from November's seven-month high reading of 53.5.

Recent government and central bank stimulus packages should underpin continued stabilisation in the Chinese economy.

Recall that on November 18, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) cut its 7-day reverse repo rate from 2.55% to 2.50% - the first rate reduction in four years (October 2015).

This followed its 15 November injection of CNY200 billion (US$28.6 billion) worth of liquidity into China's financial system via its MLF (medium-term lending facility) loans to banks and the prior week's announcement reduction of the one-year MLF loans from 3.30% to 3.25% -- the first cut since 2016 - and at the same time injecting CNY400 billion (US$56.94 billion) in the system.

In September, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) announced more than 1 trillion yuan of infrastructure projects to reverse slowing economic growth.

More recently, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) lowered its reserve requirement ratio by 50 bpss effective January 6, which is estimated to inject more than CNY800 billion (US$114.9 billion) in the financial system.

A more lasting trade pact with the US should enable China and the world to enjoy a prosperous year of the rat.