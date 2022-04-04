Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation

CFS settles super class action for $56.3 million

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  MONDAY, 4 APR 2022   12:44PM

Colonial First State has settled a class action brought on behalf of approximately 100,000 super fund members who were allegedly rorted on fees.

The class action alleged that CFS delays in transferring super fund members to the cheaper MySuper products left them in accounts with unnecessarily high fees, bearing the cost of commissions to financial planners, and receiving lower investment returns.

MySuper law reforms required CFS to move members to these cheaper options, which also happened to perform better.

Maurice Blackburn brought the action in October 2019 in the Federal Court (Victoria), against Colonial First State Investments Limited, the trustee of the Colonial First State FirstChoice Superannuation Trust.

Sponsored by Charter Hall Group
Commercial property. Currently 5%+ yield p.a.

The lead applicant bringing the claim, Lesley Coatman, was a street sweeper driver who retired with less than $35,000 in superannuation.

CFS settled the class action for $56.3 million, inclusive of legal fees, subject to court approval.

A trial was due to start next week but it has now been vacated.

Maurice Blackburn said the settlement means class action members should start receiving compensation proceeds into their superannuation accounts this year.

However, CFS has not admitted wrongdoing in the case.

"The whole point of the MySuper reforms was to make sure that millions of everyday Australians who hadn't made an active decision about their super, were not 'getting charged for valet parking when they were taking the train', as Minister Shorten said at the time," Maurice Blackburn principal lawyer Miranda Nagy said.

"MySuper was introduced to protect the retirement outcomes of Australians by ensuring that consumers weren't losing money on unnecessary fees and products, and Colonial had a legal obligation over and above a basic moral obligation to move default member balances into MySuper at the time that best met their members' needs, not their own."

Read more: Colonial First StateCFSMaurice Blackburn
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Colonial First State CFO in new role
Bennelong advances Victoria, Tasmania distribution strategy
AMP hands down tech mandate
Advisers optimistic about revenue growth
Mason Stevens builds on distribution capabilities
CFS appoints new general manager
UniSuper adds three executives
CFS awards platform technology mandate
MySuper heatmap offers few surprises
What you read in 2021

Editor's Choice

Deerpath opens local office

ELIZABETH FRY  |   12:50PM
Deerpath Capital Management is expanding its global footprint with the opening of a dedicated operation in Australia, hiring from Perpetual.

WealthO2 rolls out rebrand

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:36PM
After merging with Roar and NEO earlier this year, the platform is now rebranding to DASH Technology Group.

PIMCO dumps LIT launch

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:33PM
After announcing it would launch this month, PIMCO has canned its long-awaited Global Income Opportunities Trust, citing inadequate demand.

Mason Stevens names chief investment officer

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:27PM
The former head of equities at JBWere has been appointed chief investment officer at the wealth platform.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Infographic: Secure your clients' financial future with ASX: PMGOLD

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
APR
4

Chief Economists Forum 

APR
8

Chief Economists Forum 

MAY
24

Best Practice Forum: ESG 

JUN
7

Best Practice Forum on Exchange Traded Products 

JUN
9

MAX: Marketing, Advertising and Sales Excellence Awards 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  The scope of the Quality of Advice Review under the draft Terms of Reference is:

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Jim McKay

MANAGING DIRECTOR
WARAKIRRI ASSET MANAGEMENT PTY LTD
From Hobart to Melbourne and across the nation, Warakirri Asset Management managing director Jim McKay is sowing the seeds and reaping the rewards of Australia's prosperous agricultural industry. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.