Boutiques, quant funds shine among active funds

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  FRIDAY, 15 MAR 2024   12:41PM

New boutiques and low-cost quants are among the most popular actively managed funds, bucking the trend among peers that continue to see outflows, Morningstar research finds.

MQG Investment Management, Metrics Partners, Real Investment Management, and Resolution Capital were among the standout active managers in the year to January, raking in inflows of $1 billion and over.

Morningstar equity analyst Shaun Ler named GQG as the best-performing manager among the ASX-listed firms, having $6.34 billion in market capitalisation and achieving 41.7% in returns for the year.

"For active managers, strong performance and product diversification are pivotal. The most popular active funds in the year to January 2024 were from low-cost quant funds, newer boutiques excelling in non-traditional assets, or large diversified managers," Ler said.

Whilst GQG might be a top performer, no one strategy can outperform consistently, Ler pointed out, as experience with Magellan and Platinum suggests boutiques struggle to retain an edge longer term.

The fund managers analysed may be generally performing in line with their comparable peers over a one-year period, this may not be enough to regain the share lost to exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and industry funds.

"No firm has materially beat its peers on a one-year basis for long stretches," he said.

Flows improved for Challenger, GQG, Pinnacle Investment Management, and Insignia for the period because of either robust performance or diversified product offerings.

"Magellan and Platinum face further redemptions, given weaker performance. It's likely a zero-sum world for traditional active managers," Ler said, adding that the trend to low-cost ETFs will persist.

During the period, Vanguard recorded the largest outflows within its actively managed strategies of nearly $9 billion. Orbis Investment Management lost nearly $6 billion, while BT Financial Group, and AMP lost about $4 billion each.

"Net outflows since early 2022 are a blow to active managers. Many underperformed passive funds amid the market downturn - contrasting with the usual claims," Ler said.

"While some funds were recently reallocated to active managers, flows are sporadic, and their competitive positions are weakening. Only market gains and client flows from other active peers are likely to drive flows for active managers."

Separate research from Rainmaker Information shows that seven of the 10 top-performing passive and actively managed funds over the year to January were ETFs.

Global X's Ultra Long NDQ 100 Hedge Fund (LNAS) returned a whopping 103% p.a. while BetaShares Crypto Innovators ETF (CRYP), and Global X FANG+ ETF (FANG) returned 99% and 86% respectively.

The top-performing unit trust in the top 10 is Loftus Peak Global Disruption Fund (LPGD), returning 56% p.a.

"International equities funds dominated the top-10 performing funds by capturing nine spots while the remaining one spot was taken by alternatives. All of the 10 top-performing funds achieved returns of more than 50% for the calendar year while one fund achieved returns of more than 100%," Rainmaker said.

