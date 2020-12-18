NEWS
Economics
Australian government spending made money and saved money
BY BENJAMIN ONG  |  FRIDAY, 18 DEC 2020   10:21AM

"You must spend money to make money."

This quote, generally attributed to Roman playwright, poet and philosopher Titus Maccius Plautus (254 BC - 184 BC), along with Keynesian economics - that prescribes government intervention (er, spending) to mitigate the drop in aggregate demand in times of recessions to stabilise economic output - has just found the proof of their puddings in the Australian government's budget update - the Mid-Year Economic and Financial Outlook (MYEFO) - with the upward revision in GDP growth forecasts and downward revisions in the outlook for the unemployment rate and future budget deficits.

And spend and intervened the Morrison government did. According to the Budget Papers 2020-21, this amounts to "$98 billion in response and recovery support, including $25 billion under the COVID-19 Response Package and $74 billion under the JobMaker Plan" the Federal Treasury is unleashing onto the economy "to responsibly deal with the greatest challenge of our time" and "rebuild our economy and secure Australia's future" ... "to ensure the Australian economy recovers strongly by targeting additional temporary support measures to boost household incomes, bring forward business and infrastructure investment activity, and drive the unemployment rate back down".

This government spend, along with the RBA's own policy response, of course, have brightened the outlook for the domestic economy. The Federal Treasury now sees GDP expanding by 0.75% in 2020-21 (MYEFO) instead of the 1.5% contraction foreseen in the October Budget. However, the following fiscal year's growth rate was revised lower to 3.5% from the 4.75% predicted in October.

But hey, my back of the envelope calculation shows that the adjustments show that Australian economy would be stronger overall over the next two years - 4.25% versus 3.25%.

"The unemployment rate, forecast in the 2020-21 Budget to peak at 8 per cent in the December quarter, is now forecast to peak at 71/2 per cent in the March quarter 2021, with both employment and the participation rate higher than expected. The unemployment rate is expected to fall to 61/4 per cent by the June quarter 2022, in line with the recovery in activity, reaching 51/4 per cent by the June quarter 2024." (MYEFO)

As such, to Titus Maccius Plautus' quote, "You must spend money to make money", we must add, to save money or in the MYEFO Budget revision ... to spend less money.

"The underlying cash balance is now expected to be a deficit of $197.7 billion (9.9 per cent of GDP) in 2020-21 [down from 11.0% of GDP forecast in the October Budget]. The change in the deficit since the 2020-21 Budget has primarily been driven by improvements in the economic outlook, including higher-than-expected receipts and a lower-than-expected number of people receiving the JobKeeper Payment. This has been partly offset by additional policy decisions to support the economic recovery and secure access to vaccines." (MYEFO)

The following year will see the deficit reduced to 5.3% of GDP (less than the 5.6% ratio predicted in October) and "The underlying cash balance is expected to improve over the forward estimates to a deficit of $66.0 billion (3.0 per cent of GDP) in 2023-24 and to further improve over the medium term to a projected deficit of $45.7 billion (1.4 per cent of GDP) in 2030-31."

The Federal Treasury has more or less echoed what Financial Standard listed as rationales for its improved fiscal finances about three weeks earlier on here https://www.financialstandard.com.au/news/chief-economist-update-iron-ore-to-reduce-aussie-deficit-176641575

...down to the risk:

"...the simmering diplomatic and trade tensions between Canberra and Beijing constitute a major downside risk. (Financial Standard)

"Recent trade actions affecting Australia's exports have not yet had a material impact on the forecast economic recovery, despite significant impacts on specific firms and regions. However, ongoing global trade tensions present a key downside risk to the outlook." (MYEFO)

And this, lads and ladettes, could determine whether Australia would need to spend more money to make money to save spending more money ... because China is reducing spending on us.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

