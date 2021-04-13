Aussie ETP demand soars: Morningstar

The Australian exchange-traded product market surged 70% to $96 billion (US$73.1bn) in 2020, according to Morningstar.

The research house found that VanEck consolidated its position as the dominant player in the Australian ETP market.

As of December 2020, VanEck had 46% market share with US$3.1 billion of assets under management across 11 products. VanEck's market share has risen 37% from 2019.

Looking at strategic-beta ETP products specially, demand across the Asia Pacific region outpaced the rest of the world.

Strategic-beta ETP's total assets under management in the region grew 34% to US$46.1 billion, boosted by the stock market's rally in the second half of 2020.

Japan is the largest strategic-beta ETP market in the region with $37.3 billion (US$28.4bn) in AUM, growing 24% year on year.

Japan's growth is largely supported by the Bank of Japan's ongoing ETF purchase program directed toward fighting prolonged deflation in its economy.

Morningstar director of ETF research Asia Jackie Choy said: "In 2020, assets in Asia-Pacific strategic-beta ETPs grew marginally slower than the overall regional ETP market. While net inflows also decelerated marginally in 2020 to US$6 billion, it nonetheless raises the question of whether it reflects waning interest among investors."

"The proliferation of these strategies and their complexity have created a significant due-diligence burden for investors. This has been part of the natural evolution of the market and one that has already played out in the slicing and dicing of traditional market-cap-weighted exposures along the lines of region, country, sector, industry, and so on," she said.