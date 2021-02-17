NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Economics
Amber alert
BY BENJAMIN ONG  |  WEDNESDAY, 17 FEB 2021   11:24AM

If there's one thing that matches (well, nearly) the exponential rate of infection from the coronavirus, it's the vertigo-inducing rally on Wall Street.

After dropping to three-year lows in March last year, US equities have rocketed higher and higher to new highs. The S&P 500 index has risen by 75.8% to date from the pandemic-induced sell-off last March. The DJIA's up 69.2% over the same period with the Nasdaq composite index and the Russell 2000 rocketing by 104.8% and 128.4%, respectively.

Can't blame 'em. After all they're just responding to the all things bright and wonderful narratives: rates of coronavirus infections across the globe have been easing plus, there's the vaccine roll-out; US and international economic activity has rebounded from the deep freeze of 2020; there's easy from the Fed and more money coming from US President Biden's US$1.9 trillion contra-virus proposal.

Not to mention (again), the psychological fear of missing out (FOMO) and TINA (there is no alternative) to higher yielding stocks.

Sponsored by AIA Australia
Our new income protection cover Starting a new conversation

However, all these "euphoria" have taken the US equity market to overvalued levels. The S&P 500's P/E ratio currently stands at 22.5 times earnings which is way past its periodic averages - five-year (17.9 times); 10-year (15.9 times); 15-year (15.2 times); long-term (14.4 times).

A little bit more and the S&P 500 P/E ratio would hit the peak overvaluation of 23.4 times recorded on the 1st of September 2000 in the midst of the dotcom bubble.

We all know what happened thereafter.

It could be that this time is different. But there's also Murphy's Law.

The recent rise in 10-year US Treasury bond yields - up to a one-year high of 1.31% -- serves as a yellow light -- an amber alert -- to the equity markets.

But so far, investors appear to be heeding the quote from the 1984 hit movie 'Starman'.

"Red light stop, green light go, yellow light go very fast."

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

Read more: S&PP/EAmberUS President Biden10-year US TreasuryDJIAFedMurphyNasdaqRussellStarmanTINAWall Street
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Chief economist update: Overvaluation tests FOMO and TINA trades
Chief economist update: Disappointing jobs results raise Biden's stimulus bid
Best, worst investment ideas for 2021: ARK
Chief economist update: No pandemic on Wall Street
US wealth manager acquires three Aussie firms
AMP Capital drops fees on listed property fund
Fiscal policy spurs investor confidence: Citi
S&P downgrades AMP
Hostplus ups income protection premiums by 73%
S&P 500 rebounds from COVID-losses
Editor's Choice
Hostplus enhances ESG option
KARREN VERGARA
Hostplus is changing its sustainable investment option on the back of growing demand from members who want a more sustainable and principled approach to their investments.
New corporate bond fund launches
ELIZA BAVIN
Artesian Capital has launched a new corporate-focussed, green and sustainable bond fund open to both wholesale and retail investors.
SMSFs primed for best financial interests duty
KARREN VERGARA
Self-managed superannuation funds are ahead of the game in terms of meeting the looming best financial interest rules, according to its peak body association.
Iress hires head of corporate development
KANIKA SOOD
Iress has hired a former AMP corporate development director for a new role that reports to its chief executive Andrew Walsh.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Phil Anderson
General Manager Policy & Professionalism
Association of Financial Advisers
Elisha Edwin
Associate Lawyer
Conditsis Lawyers
Damian Ryan
Partner, Tax National Sector Lead, Asset and Wealth Management
KPMG Australia
David Thornton
Journalist
Money Magazine
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
2
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
4
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
16
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Many super funds significantly increased insurance premiums in 2020, largely attributing the rises to industry reform. Do you anticipate the trend to continue in 2021?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Jane Hume
Minister for Superannuation, Financial Services and the Digital Economy Jane Hume made a name for herself in financial services. Now, she is establishing herself as a political force to be reckoned with. Annabelle Dickson writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something ZNEpm32i