Alium Capital enters wholesale market

Wholesale investors can now gain exposure to quality technology companies through private markets investor Alium Capital.

Previously only available for family office and sophisticated private investors, the Alium Alpha Fund is being made available to wholesale investors.

It has a core focus within technology, innovation, and mid-stage businesses, and aims to access deals, both private and public, targeting a return of 10-15% per annum.

Alium partner Michael Considine said the fund is unique in that it is not a lock up fund but allows investors daily applications and a quarterly liquidity profile.

"There are very limited options for wholesale investors to access the pre-IPO space, particularly in technology, and we have been approached by some large wealth groups to allow access," Considine said.

"With the shrinking of ASX exposure to tech companies in recent years through M&A activities, there is a need for more quality private tech companies to list on the ASX."

Alium has exposure to some quality companies, with around half our 30 private holdings profitable, and none are burning a lot of cash, he added.

In January, Alium appointed Matthew Newham as its head of distribution.

Prior to Alium, Newham served as head of distribution at hedge fund VGI partners, as well as holding senior roles at abdrn and JANA.