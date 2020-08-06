Alex Wade to leave AMP

AMP has announced the departure of AMP Australia chief executive Alex Wade, effective immediately.

Wade tendered his resignation and AMP accepted it, the group said.

Chief executive of AMP's New Zealand Wealth Management, Blair Vernon, will replace Wade in an acting capacity while a search is conducted for a permanent successor.

Vernon has over 25 years' financial services experience in both Australia and New Zealand and has been with AMP since 2009, prior to which he worked at Bank of New Zealand.

Jeff Ruscoe, currently chief client officer, will lead the New Zealand wealth business going forward. He has been with AMP for more than 15 years and has held a number of key leadership roles over the years.

In a statement, AMP chief executive Francesco De Ferrari said: "We have a strong team in AMP Australia, who have been transforming the business, managing the successful separation of AMP Life, reshaping advice and increasing our focus on clients."

"I'm pleased we are able to call on an experienced executive in Blair Vernon to lead this team and continue to drive our strategy forward."

Wade has been with AMP for less than two years, having joined in December 2018 as group executive, advice and New Zealand. In doing so, he replaced Jack Regan who retired after an extended period of leave following his appearance at the Royal Commission.

In October 2019 AMP combined its wealth management and banking units, creating AMP Australia and Wade was named chief executive.

His resignation comes as AMP battles numerous class actions, one filed on behalf of its own financial advisers who have seen the value of their businesses decimated by the group's decision to no longer honour their Buyer of Last Resort (BOLR) agreements.

ASIC currently has five investigations into AMP ongoing and has briefed the Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions on a number of matters, ASIC deputy chair Daniel Crennan stated yesterday during a House of Representatives public hearing.