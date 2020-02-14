NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Insurance
AIA income protection premiums soar
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  FRIDAY, 14 FEB 2020   12:13PM

Premiums for retail income protection policies with insurer AIA have climbed substantially over the last two years.

One AIA Priority Protection policy sighted by Financial Standard had a 27% increase from 2018 to 2019 and then a 32% increase from 2019 to 2020.

The customer in question went from paying $4309 on a policy in 2018 to $7281 in 2020. Mercer Financial Advice advised on the policy.

Stepped premiums which increase with age was a compounding factor for this customer but AIA confirmed that "a majority" of its retail clients had a 9.8% increase on income protection policies in 2019.

"This is in line with industry average increases," a spokesperson for AIA said.

"The insurance industry has been experiencing an increase in income protection claims over the past few years. One of the ways in which we address sustainability of our products in the face of higher than expected claims costs is by increasing premiums."

The spokesperson suggested that where an individual is concerned about premium increases they should work with their insurer and financial adviser to find ways to make the policy more affordable.

A spokesperson for Mercer said whether an individual should retain cover in light of rising premiums is a matter of assessing personal circumstances.

"We strongly recommend that individuals seek advice to assess their insurance needs on a regular basis," the spokesperson said.

"While income protection can be costly for older age groups, individuals see value in the products when faced with the alternative of complete loss of income, often with a family to support and mortgage commitments to meet."

The PDS for AIA Priority Protection says it's possible to save up to 20% on premiums by "making healthy lifestyle choices" with AIA Vitality.

The PDS is 204 pages long and does not include clear outlines of the fees clients can expect to pay with age and health conditions.

AIA declined to provide further information about how much more customers have been required to pay for income protection over the last two years.

Read more: AIA Priority ProtectionMercer Financial AdviceFinancial Standard
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
AMP remediation processes questionable
Analysts remain wary as ASX breaks 7000
Surplus may not be as advertised: Grattan
Westpac also owed money by Sargon
New MySuper outcomes tool set for release
Netwealth to tap growing HNW demand
New super fund to launch
GROW Super boosts executive leadership
Advisers choose remediation over advice
Global asset manager fills giant impact fund
Editor's Choice
Short seller bites the dust
KANIKA SOOD
An activist short seller that accused an ASX-listed agricultural fund of running "scams" was dealt a blow in a Supreme Court judgment handed down yesterday.
HESTA hikes default insurance cover
KANIKA SOOD
The $55 billion industry fund is hiking the cost of its standard insurance cover for most of its members, with those aged 55 to 64 years to be the worst hit.
Former Macquarie adviser cops lifetime ban
ALLY SELBY
A former Macquarie Group financial adviser has been permanently banned from the industry, following an ASIC investigation into the adviser's "dishonest" and "misleading" behaviour.
BT fund to wind up
KANIKA SOOD
It's the end of the road for a BT multi-asset fund managed by Pendal after 52 years, as investor demand ebbs out.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Tyson Jonas
Financial Planner
Jonas Wealth Management
Dawn Thomas
Executive Relationship Manager
Wealthwise
Larry Fink
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
BlackRock Alternative Advisors
Matthew Baldwin
Managing Director APAC
Financial Risk Solutions
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
19
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
MAR
24
Advisers Big Day Out - Brisbane 
MAR
25
Advisers Big Day Out - Sydney 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Should the Retirement Income Review revise the regulatory settings for Comprehensive Income Products for Retirement (CIPRs)?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Louise Walsh
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
FUTURE GENERATION INVESTMENT COMPANY
Future Generation chief executive Louise Walsh isn't the kind of person who waits for an opportunity to fall at her feet; she creates them herself. Ally Selby writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something MExfbgZh