Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

General

AFA Foundation's profound community impact

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  WEDNESDAY, 21 SEP 2022   4:59PM

In honour of the late Chris Regenass, AFA Foundation chair Dave Slovenic announced that the foundation is supporting Kidney Health Australia as part of the AFA 'Thrive' conference.

Approximately 200,000 people suffer from kidney disease in Australia and a further 1.5 million are undiagnosed, often not knowing what symptoms to look for. Further, 63 Australians die each day from kidney-related illnesses.

Slovenic noted that come October it will be Red Socks month for Kidney Health Australia. He encouraged people to sign up to run, walk, cycle and crawl to raise awareness for kidney failure.

Slovenic also announced that the foundation is supporting Good Shepherd who provide safety and connections to women, girls and families experiencing hardship to live full lives.

Sponsored by GQG Partners
Navigating Challenging Markets? Register Here [Earn CPD]

On average on Australian female is killed by her current partner or former partner each week. Also, a child is killed every two weeks due to domestic violence in Australia.

"We think we're in an amazing country but we still have a lot of this going on," Slovenic said.

A donation of $75 can provide therapeutic intervention for women and children and a $200 donation can help safely relocate women, children and families to a better location.

Later, Youngcare chief executive Greg Johnson took the stage, to explain how the national not-for-profit is revolutionising the way young people with high care disability can live.

Youngcare develops specialist disability accommodation for young people that without the charity's intervention are often put in residential aged care.

"We build purpose-built homes for young people with severe disabilities," Johnson said.

That means, unlike living in a residential aged care facility or nursing home, where you're told when and what eat or what to wear, disabled young people can live in a home where carers will afford residents more flexibility.

"We have a story of one of our first residents who was being bathed in the corridor every night in aged peoples home, which is fundamentally wrong," Johnson recounted.

"That's why we exist, to get young people out of inappropriate accommodation."

However, Youngcare receives zero government recurring income, instead relying on the support of individuals and small corporations.

Johnson concluded that he's probably the only person who'd love to made redundant of an organisation that would fold in the next five years, which might be made possible with generous donations.

Financial Standard is an official media partner of the AFA Thrive Conference 2022.

Read more: AFA FoundationKidney Health AustraliaYoungcareChris RegenassDave SlovenicAFA Thrive ConferenceFinancial StandardGood ShephardGreg JohnsonRed Socks
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

AFA president positive on industry outlook
FPA Congress a chance to 'reunite, reset'
Mind the managed accounts roadblocks: MLC
AFA award finalists named
Climate skills development needed: Research
Affordable housing super's Achilles' heel: Weaven
Magellan FUM outflows continue
Not enough being done to fix super gap: AIST
Super fund disclosure rules finalised
FS Power50: Last day to vote

Editor's Choice

Aware Super deepens TAL relationship

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:44PM
Aware Super has expanded its mandate with TAL, with the insurer to now provide cover to VicSuper members as well.

QIC adds to multi-sector private debt team

ELIZABETH FRY  |   12:38PM
QIC's multi-sector private debt team is expanding with the appointment of Carlo Lucci as an associate director.

Active Super expands digital offering

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:19PM
The super fund introduced Super View, a new online data tool allowing members to see the identity, value and weightings of their investments.

Property fund hires from AXA IM

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:16PM
Retail property solutions provider United Property Service (UPS) has appointed Lisa Wood as its first asset management director.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
SEP
21-23

AFA Conference 

NOV
10

Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 

NOV
16

Technical Services Forum 

SEP
22

RG146 Refresher 

SEP
29

AICLA/ANZIIF Claims Convention 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Would you recommend a smaller fund if its two-year history to date recorded strong alpha?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Nathan Jacobsen

MANAGING DIRECTOR
DIVERGER LIMITED
Diverger managing director Nathan Jacobsen has steered the ship both figuratively and literally. After a career in the Australian Royal Navy, he has risen through the corporate ranks, leading teams with lessons learnt at sea. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.