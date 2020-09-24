NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Financial Planning
Adviser Ratings acquires firm
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  THURSDAY, 24 SEP 2020   12:38PM

Adviser Ratings has acquired a client relationship management business and separately, is implementing a white-label service for the ASX that aims to connect advisers to clients.

Adviser Ratings has acquired Crinkle Cut Digital with two purposes:  to help integrate its data (on the adviser channel) with the internal CRM systems used at fund managers, life insurers, superannuation funds and other vendors.

The acquisition will allow Adviser Ratings to provide fund flow reporting to fund managers, helping them track adviser transactions in and out of their funds.

Crinkle Cut's founder Adrian Juergens and a dozen clients (mostly small to mid-sized fund managers, signed up to fund flow reporting) have crossed over to Adviser Ratings.

Sponsored by Jamieson Coote Bonds
8 reasons to hold high grade bonds today

"Every business wants to know who's who in the zoo when it comes to selling into their target audience," Adviser Ratings chief executive Mark Hoven said.

"Sales and marketing people need to reach the right people in selling, in this retail wealth management industry with its complex vertical hierarchy. For example, the financial adviser owns the client, there is a practice owner that hires the financial adviser, there is a licensee who authorises the adviser and practice and a complex combination of all three who make the decisions on the vendors.  And finally, there is often a parent company that owns the licensee, particularly at the big end of town.

"Every business has a sales team and every sales team uses a CRM software platform to capture prospects, clients and leads [SalesForce and Microsoft Dynamic]. But a lot of these organisations have invested money in their software but they haven't invested as much money in the data [for example on financial advisers, practices licensees]."

The acquisition was funded via Adviser Ratings' recent raise though the five-year-old company declined to quote a price.

Hoven expects the fund flow reporting solution (which is priced according to volume of transactions that a fund manager wants to track) to be the bigger interest to the industry of the two functionalities added by the acquisition.

However, he said, CRM-data integration experience can be lacking in small firms (who may not have an IT person) or even big ones.

Adviser Ratings was founded by Angus Woods. It currently employs 16 people.

It has three main lines of business: a customer-facing website with ratings on financial advisers from their past clients and from Adviser Ratings; a LinkedIn-style profile service for advisers to control their public profiles; and lastly -- in its biggest revenue contributor and core offering - data on advice channel for vendors such as fund managers, life insurers, superannuation funds, platforms and other vendors interested in the intermediary channel.

The firm has also recently launched a white-label website for the ASX, which looks to connect retail investors - keen on listed funds and increasingly active investors in shares during the pandemic -- with an adviser from a brokerage.

Read more: Adviser RatingsMark HovenAdrian JuergensAngus Woods
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Robo-advice register launches
Adviser Ratings to predict licensees' quality of advice
Advisers name top platform provider
$900bn of wealth soon up for grabs: Research
Adviser cybercrime insurance launches
Open data would protect advice industry: Adviser Ratings
Google serving to restore trust in advice
Adviser Ratings makes two senior hires
Adviser Ratings reaches 4,000 planners
Adviser Ratings provides planner endorsements
Editor's Choice
BNP Paribas AM CIO steps down
KARREN VERGARA
BNP Paribas Asset Management's investments chief for the Asia Pacific has retired after more than three decades of service.
J.P. Morgan rolls out global accounting services
ELIZA BAVIN
J.P. Morgan has begun moving its Australian customers over to its global accounting system, which will give local clients access to additional services.
Masterfund assets decline
KARREN VERGARA
The masterfunds sector lost $38.4 billion over the 2019-20 financial year but has almost recovered the losses instigated by the global pandemic, the latest Plan For Life data show.
Bermuda-based fund launches down under
ALLY SELBY
A boutique manager has launched its Bermuda-based fund to the Australian market, with underlying assets in US life insurance policies.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Dawn Thomas
Senior Financial Adviser
Wealthwise
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Alex Dunnin
Executive Director, Research & Compliance
Rainmaker Information
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
OCT
29
Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 
SEP
22-24
DIVE IN FESTIVAL 2020 
SEP
24
AIST Trustee Forum - Member outcomes and how they will transform the superannuation industry 
SEP
25
2020 CGU NIBA Webinar Series | Temporary Working from Home Guidance 
SEP
25
FPA SOUTH EAST MELBOURNE CHAPTER VIRTUAL LUNCH 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Do you think super fund executives should be taking home million-dollar salaries?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Kirstin Hunter
CO-FOUNDER AND MANAGING DIRECTOR
FUTURE SUPER FUND
Future Super co-founder and managing director Kirstin Hunter knows what she stands for. Her path to working at one of Australia's fastest growing super funds was one driven by a moral compass. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something 0owiJB8F