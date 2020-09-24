Adviser Ratings acquires firm

Adviser Ratings has acquired a client relationship management business and separately, is implementing a white-label service for the ASX that aims to connect advisers to clients.

Adviser Ratings has acquired Crinkle Cut Digital with two purposes: to help integrate its data (on the adviser channel) with the internal CRM systems used at fund managers, life insurers, superannuation funds and other vendors.

The acquisition will allow Adviser Ratings to provide fund flow reporting to fund managers, helping them track adviser transactions in and out of their funds.

Crinkle Cut's founder Adrian Juergens and a dozen clients (mostly small to mid-sized fund managers, signed up to fund flow reporting) have crossed over to Adviser Ratings.

"Every business wants to know who's who in the zoo when it comes to selling into their target audience," Adviser Ratings chief executive Mark Hoven said.

"Sales and marketing people need to reach the right people in selling, in this retail wealth management industry with its complex vertical hierarchy. For example, the financial adviser owns the client, there is a practice owner that hires the financial adviser, there is a licensee who authorises the adviser and practice and a complex combination of all three who make the decisions on the vendors. And finally, there is often a parent company that owns the licensee, particularly at the big end of town.

"Every business has a sales team and every sales team uses a CRM software platform to capture prospects, clients and leads [SalesForce and Microsoft Dynamic]. But a lot of these organisations have invested money in their software but they haven't invested as much money in the data [for example on financial advisers, practices licensees]."

The acquisition was funded via Adviser Ratings' recent raise though the five-year-old company declined to quote a price.

Hoven expects the fund flow reporting solution (which is priced according to volume of transactions that a fund manager wants to track) to be the bigger interest to the industry of the two functionalities added by the acquisition.

However, he said, CRM-data integration experience can be lacking in small firms (who may not have an IT person) or even big ones.

Adviser Ratings was founded by Angus Woods. It currently employs 16 people.

It has three main lines of business: a customer-facing website with ratings on financial advisers from their past clients and from Adviser Ratings; a LinkedIn-style profile service for advisers to control their public profiles; and lastly -- in its biggest revenue contributor and core offering - data on advice channel for vendors such as fund managers, life insurers, superannuation funds, platforms and other vendors interested in the intermediary channel.

The firm has also recently launched a white-label website for the ASX, which looks to connect retail investors - keen on listed funds and increasingly active investors in shares during the pandemic -- with an adviser from a brokerage.