ACCC not opposed to NAB, Citi deal

The ACCC will not oppose the acquisition of Citigroup's Australian consumer business (Citi) by NAB after a review found the transaction would not substantially lessen competition.

The review focused on competition in the supply of credit cards, as Citi is a substantial provider of credit cards and credit card services.

Evidence showed that the proposed acquisition was "unlikely to raise competition concerns in any other areas of overlap", given Citi's minimal market share in these markets.

During its review process, the ACCC consulted with a broad range of stakeholders including credit card suppliers, third party distributors of Citi's white label credit cards (known as white label partners), and consumer groups.

"Credit cards continue to be an important product for consumers, despite increasing use of other unsecured lending products such as Buy Now, Pay Later," ACCC chair Rod Sims said.

"However, market feedback suggested that Citi is not unique with respect to its credit card offering, and many different credit card providers remain for consumers.

"NAB today is smaller in credit cards than its major bank rivals, and we don't consider adding Citi's card operations to NAB will materially change the level of competition."

The review also looked at the provision of 'white label' credit card services, given that NAB would be the dominant white label credit card supplier post-acquisition and might offer "less favourable" terms to partners.

However, the ACCC found that the bank would be unlikely to act in this way.

"We are very concerned to ensure that mergers in the financial industry do not limit the competitive constraint provided by providers outside of the major four banks, however, in this case the ACCC did not consider there would be a substantial impact in any market," Sims said.

NAB first indicated its plans to acquire Citi's consumer business in July.