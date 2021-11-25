NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Regulatory

ACCC not opposed to NAB, Citi deal

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  THURSDAY, 25 NOV 2021   11:49AM

The ACCC will not oppose the acquisition of Citigroup's Australian consumer business (Citi) by NAB after a review found the transaction would not substantially lessen competition.

The review focused on competition in the supply of credit cards, as Citi is a substantial provider of credit cards and credit card services.

Evidence showed that the proposed acquisition was "unlikely to raise competition concerns in any other areas of overlap", given Citi's minimal market share in these markets.

During its review process, the ACCC consulted with a broad range of stakeholders including credit card suppliers, third party distributors of Citi's white label credit cards (known as white label partners), and consumer groups.

Sponsored by Clearbridge
Delivering Income from Infrastructure

"Credit cards continue to be an important product for consumers, despite increasing use of other unsecured lending products such as Buy Now, Pay Later," ACCC chair Rod Sims said.

"However, market feedback suggested that Citi is not unique with respect to its credit card offering, and many different credit card providers remain for consumers.

"NAB today is smaller in credit cards than its major bank rivals, and we don't consider adding Citi's card operations to NAB will materially change the level of competition."

The review also looked at the provision of 'white label' credit card services, given that NAB would be the dominant white label credit card supplier post-acquisition and might offer "less favourable" terms to partners.

However, the ACCC found that the bank would be unlikely to act in this way.

"We are very concerned to ensure that mergers in the financial industry do not limit the competitive constraint provided by providers outside of the major four banks, however, in this case the ACCC did not consider there would be a substantial impact in any market," Sims said.

NAB first indicated its plans to acquire Citi's consumer business in July.

Read more: ACCCNABCitigroup
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Super funds up offshore investments: Survey
NAB adds to board
Big four bank complaints drop
Tim Wilson grills NAB on super ownership
NAB fined $18.5m over misleading fee disclosure
BNZ chief executive moves back to NAB
Investment scams set to double
NAB to buy Citigroup's Australian consumer banking business
Custody assets reach new heights
Westpac tops fee-for-no-service misconduct

Editor's Choice

Morningstar appoints head of business development

CHLOE WALKER
Morningstar Australia has announced the appointment of Peter Bryant as the head of business development for Australia and New Zealand.

Plaintiff seeks to ring fence Dixon penalty

KARREN VERGARA
A plaintiff in the Piper Alderman-led class action against Dixon Advisory is attempting to ring fence the $7.2 million civil penalty determined by ASIC.

QSuper faces class action over excess premiums

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
A class action has been filed against QSuper, claiming it overcharged about 140,000 members for life insurance policies by charging almost all members the same despite differing occupations.

Link enters UK pension market

ANNABELLE DICKSON
Link Group is set to launch retirement solutions in the UK with a range of products to help providers enhance member experience.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Greg Owen
Financial Planner
GJO Financial Services
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Byron Goldberg
Australian Head
Luno
Masja Zandbergen
Head of sustainability integration
Robeco

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Bhanu Singh

HEAD OF ASIA PACIFIC PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT AND SENIOR PORTFOLIO MANAGER
DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS
Bhanu Singh is a rare breed in 2021, having been with the same company for his entire career. He tells Elizabeth McArthur how Dimensional won his loyalty, and how he plans to earn the loyalty of others.
READ MORE
Premium Subscription
Special EOY deal!
20% off until 31 December 2021.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.