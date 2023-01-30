Newspaper icon
abrdn hunts new Aussie equities lead

BY ELIZABETH FRY  |  MONDAY, 30 JAN 2023   12:39PM

The head of Australian equities at abrdn, Michelle Lopez, has left to pursue other interests, according to the asset manager.

Lopez ran the local equities team for nearly four years after being promoted from deputy head in 2019.

Joining abdrn in 2004, she worked as an investment analyst before moving up to investment director.

Before joining the asset manager, she worked in Willis Towers Watson's multi-asset team.

"Natalie Tam, deputy head of Australian equities, will oversee the team in the interim, following Michelle's departure," abdrn said.

For her part, Lopez wrote on social media that the start of a New Year is typically a time for reflection, appreciation and enthusiasm for what lies ahead.

"Many of you would know that 2022 saw me wrap up my time with abrdn and farewell the wonderful people that have made my 18-year journey nothing short of remarkable," she said.

"As I reflect on my time with abrdn, it has been overwhelmingly positive. Starting as a super enthusiastic graduate in Sydney and making my way, through swings and roundabouts, to the head of Australian equities. It has always been a place of true team spirit and collaboration.

"It's been one of tremendous opportunity too. Opportunities to learn from some of the most brilliant minds in the industry both internally and externally and to travel and experience different cultures and management styles. All those company meetings, client conversations, board meetings, and marketing trips have helped me grow and become a better person and undoubtedly a better investor."

